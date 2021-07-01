MMEA thwarts smuggling of ketum to neighbouring country

KANGAR, July 1 ― The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), Kuala Perlis Maritime Zone, prevented an attempt to smuggle 300 kilogrammes of ketum leaves to a neighbouring country near the Sungai Baru estuary at about 4.30am yesterday.

Its director, Maritime Commander Mohd Shafie Paing said earlier, the suspects, upon realising they were trailed by the enforcement authority, sped away and returned to shore.

The suspects fled after abandoning the boat, which was found to have been modified, he said in a statement today.

Upon inspection of the boat, the MMEA team found six large black plastic bags, believed to contain ketum leaves, at the bow and stern, he added.

He said the seized items, including the boat, were taken to the Kuala Perlis Maritime Zone jetty further action. ― Bernama