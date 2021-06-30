Homeless man suspected of mental illness detained for torching vehicles in Kepong

Beh said that the suspect, who did not have any identity documents, was arrested at about 3am while riding a bicycle. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 ― A homeless man, believed to be mentally unstable, was arrested on suspicion of being involved in seven cases of vehicles being torched from June 15 to yesterday.

The suspect was arrested at Jalan Besar Kepong, yesterday, after he was believed to have set a Mitsubishi lorry alight at Jalam Ambong 1, on Monday.

Sentul district police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai said that the suspect, who did not have any identity documents, was arrested at about 3 am while riding a bicycle.

He said that the arrest was made after the police obtained information and intelligence that the man was suspected to be involved in a fire incident involving a lorry at Jalan Ambong 1.

“The fire was successfully put out but part of the lorry was damaged, causing a loss of RM10,000.

“Less than two hours later, on the same day, the police received another report of a fire involving a Mitsubishi Fuso lorry in Jalan Mergastua, Kepong Baru, and 70 per cent of the vehicle was burned,” he said in a statement today.

Beh said the suspect was remanded from yesterday until July 5, for further investigation under Section 435 of the Penal Code for committing mischief by fire. ― Bernama