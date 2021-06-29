Covid-19: Selangor to receive over four million vaccine doses next month, says Dr Siti

The second phase of vaccination under the National Immunisation Programme going smoothly according to schedule at the vaccination centre (PPV) Stadium Indera Mulia in Ipoh, Perak June 4, 2021. Selangor will receive a total of 4,008,710 doses of vaccine next month, the highest compared to other states. — Picture by Farhan Najib

SHAH ALAM, June 29 — Selangor will receive a total of 4,008,710 doses of vaccine next month, the highest compared to other states.

Selangor Public Health, Unity, Women and Family Development committee chairman Dr Siti Mariah Mahmud, in her tweet said she was informed of the matter when attending a Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) meeting this morning.

CITF has been set up to manage the implementation of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK).

“Selangor will get 4,008,710 vaccine doses in July. The biggest supply. Thank you Yang Berhormat Menteri (PICK Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin). I will be in your meeting InsyaAllah without fail,” she said.

In the same post, Dr Mariah also shared a photo of the vaccine allocation and distribution for July for all states which showed that Selangor received the highest number of vaccine supply.

This is followed by Sarawak which will receive more than 2,389,582 million vaccine doses, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya (1,614,421) and Johor (950, 618). — Bernama