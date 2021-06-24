Measat-3 outage: MCMC says telecommunication, broadcasting services restored

MCMC, in a statement today said the satellite has now been put into normal operating mode after overhaul work was carried out. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — Telecommunication and broadcasting services that were disrupted since June 21 following Measat-3 satellite technical issues, have been restored, said the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

MCMC, in a statement today said the satellite has now been put into normal operating mode after overhaul work was carried out.

“The transponder has also been reactivated since 9.30am today to allow customers to resume their services and this process is expected to take several hours.

“Although the exact cause of the incident is still unknown, initial investigation found that there was a thruster failure. To solve that, back-up thrusters have been used to control the satellite without any impact on the operation and lifespan of the satellite,” the statement said.

According to MCMC, the incident has resulted in disruption to various services such as Direct-to-Home (DTH), distribution of video channels, as well as mobile phone and Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) services.

The statement said that the public can contact Measat if their subscribed services are still affected.

On June 21, Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd’s satellite provider, Measat Satellite Systems Sdn Bhd informed that the satellite television service channel had experienced broadcast interruptions, affecting an estimated 14,000 customers. — Bernama