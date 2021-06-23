Another achievement unlocked as 250,529 Covid-19 shots administered in Malaysia yesterday

A health worker administers a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at a drive-through vaccination centre in Ara Damansara June 16,2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 — Health workers administered another 250,529 Covid-19 vaccine doses yesterday, bringing the total number of individual vaccines to 6,301,727 as of yesterday.

According to the Special Committee on Ensuring Access to Covid-19 Supply (JKJAV), of yesterday's numbers, 190,244 received their first vaccine dose, while 60,285 received their second dose.

In total, 4,574,685 (14 per cent of total population) have received their first dose, while another 1,727,042 (5.3 per cent of total population) have received their second dose.

As per breakdown per state, Kuala Lumpur has the most vaccines administered with 792,013 (44.7 per cent) receiving their first dose while another 151,631 (8.5 per cent) have received their second dose.

Sarawak has given out 721,653 first doses, making up 25.6 per cent of the population, with 188,852 receiving their second dose or the equivalent of 6.7 per cent of the population.

This was followed by Selangor with 700,693 (10.7 per cent) receiving their first dose and another 226,093 (3.5 per cent) receiving their second dose.

Apart from that, Johor has recorded 394,956 first doses and 183,709 second doses.

The worst or slowest states are Kedah with only 10.1 per cent of the population, or 220,195 receiving their first dose, and 5.6 per cent or 122,597 completing their second dose; and Sabah with only 8.8 per cent or 342,002 receiving their first dose and another 135,460 or 3.5 per cent receiving their second dose.

Total cumulative dose administered as of 22 June



Register for vaccination: https://t.co/8VAVxoazYq#LindungDiriLindungSemua pic.twitter.com/1fRGKIYwmO — Vaksin COVID-19 🇲🇾 (@JKJAVMY) June 23, 2021

The JKJAV website states that, thus far, 15,654,020 individuals have registered for the Covid-19 vaccine.

Putrajaya is aiming to vaccinate at least 200,000 individuals a day as more vaccines are received in the coming months.