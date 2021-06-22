Perak PKR Youth lodges MACC report on alleged power abuse in land award

Perak AMK secretary Zaim Sidqi Zulkifly said there was conflict of interest because the land deal involved the Perak Agriculture State Development Corporation and a company which allegedly belonged to an aide of a state executive councillor. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

IPOH, June 22 — Perak Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK) today lodged a report with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) regarding alleged power abuse in the award of a piece of government land in Bagan Tiang, Parit Buntar.

Perak AMK secretary Zaim Sidqi Zulkifly said there was conflict of interest because the land deal involved the Perak Agriculture State Development Corporation (PPPNP) and a company which allegedly belonged to an aide of a state executive councillor.

“Today’s report was about (the award) a 19-hectare piece of land for prawn farming, because it is clear that the company belonged to the special officer of an Exco member.

“The company was formed in September last year while approval for the land award was given two months later, in November the same year,” he told reporters after Perak AMK chief Muhamad Hairul Amir Sabri lodged the report at the Perak MACC office in Meru Raya here at 10 am.

On June 10, it was reported that PPPNP and the operator of the prawn farm in Kuala Bagan Tiang would be called up by the state government to explain allegations that the project had destroyed mangrove forests and affected fishermen’s source of income. — Bernama