MCO 3.0: Seberang Perai Utara police order factory to close, fined for falsifying documents

BUTTERWORTH, June 22 — A factory producing plastic goods has been ordered to close immediately and issued a compound of RM10,000 for falsifying details by declaring that it provided essential services so as to operate during the movement control order (MCO) period.

Seberang Perai Utara District Police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said police discovered this during an operation on the compliance of the standard operating procedure (SOP) around Butterworth today.

“Our inspection found that the owner declared the factory as producing medical goods to obtain permission from the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti) when it actually produced plastic goods,” he said in a statement today.

He also said that during the inspection, police also arrested two Indonesian men, in their 30s, who worked at the factory, for not having valid travel documents.

The Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) also issued a compound against the factory owner for carrying out a business without a licence. — Bernama