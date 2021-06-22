Covid-19: SDMC says 31 red zones remain in Sarawak, Daro still sole green zone

The Ministry of Health categorises a district with no Covid-19 cases as a green zone, and over a two-week period, with one to 20 local transmissions as yellow, 21 to 40 as orange and 41 and more as red. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, June 22 — There are 31 Covid-19 red zones remaining in Sarawak, with a total cumulative tally of 8,187 local transmissions, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The red zones are Simunjan, Tebedu, Matu, Julau, Lundu, Telang Usan, Song, Sebauh, Kabong, Dalat, Bau, Meradong, Lubok Antu, Asajaya, Tanjung Manis, Tatau, Bukit Mabong, Sri Aman, Pakan, Kanowit, Selangau, Subis, Mukah, Sarikei, Samarahan, Serian, Kuching, Kapit, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu.

Beluru and Marudi are categorised as orange zones, with 22 and 27 local transmissions respectively in the past 14 days.

Yellow zones are Limbang, Betong, Saratok, Pusa, Belaga and Lawas.

Daro remains the sole green zone free from Covid-19.

The Ministry of Health categorises a district with no Covid-19 cases as a green zone, and over a two-week period, with one to 20 local transmissions as yellow, 21 to 40 as orange and 41 and more as red. — Borneo Post Online