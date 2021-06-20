Vacant PKR deputy president, vice-president posts to only be filled next party election, says party sec-gen

PKR secretary general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail speaks during a press conference at the party’s HQ in Petaling Jaya May 3, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 — The Central Leadership Council (MPP) of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) has agreed not to fill some of the vacant posts at the central level until party elections are held.

PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said this was decided at an MPP meeting held on May 1, following several top positions such as deputy president, vice -president and council members remaining vacant.

“With this, the running of the party at the central level will remain status quo without us filling the vacant positions after some of our old friends left the party,” he said in his welcome address at the party’s 2020 Annual National Congress today.

The posts were left vacant after former PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and former vice-president Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin left the party last year, while Xavier Jayakumar announced his resignation as PKR vice-president and as a member last March.

Saifuddin also announced that the 2021 Annual National Congress will be held simultaneously with the 2022 Congress next year.

He said the annual general meetings (AGM) for divisions will be held next year, but their respective annual reports will be submitted to the Registrar of Societies (RoS) this year.

Saifuddin also said that the Sungai Buloh division was awarded the division with the highest number of new party registrations with some 6,259 new members joining the party between November 16 and April 29 this year.

Meanwhile, PKR chief organising secretary Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said the party had 2,028 branches nationwide, including 259 new branches registered this year.

“We have decided to have one branch in voting areas for winnable seats targetted by the party,” he said in his welcome speech at the congress.

About 2,000 delegates joined the congress virtually through the Zoom application, starting at 8am. — Bernama