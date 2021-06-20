PKR approves motion to extend posts until next election

PKR secretary general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail speaks during a press conference at the party’s HQ in Petaling Jaya May 3, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 — All office-bearers in the PKR Central Leadership Council (MPP) and branch committees for the term 2018-2021 will remain in office until the next party elections, said party secretary-general, Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He said that this was one of the two motions approved in the PKR 2020 Annual National Congress today.

Another motion approved by the delegates was that the party elections, scheduled to be held in November this year, be postponed to a date to be set by the MPP, not later than May 2023.

Saifuddin Nasution, who tabled the MPP’s motion, said that the party’s constitution, Article 47.1, stipulates that the MPP could postpone party elections for up to 18 months.

“Hence, the MPP, on Feb 28, decided to postpone the 2021 party election until a date to be decided later,” he said.

He also explained that the term of office is only for three years, from November 2018 until November this year.

The two motions were then passed unanimously by the delegates.

About 2,000 delegates participated in the congress, virtually through the Zoom application, starting at 8 am today. — Bernama