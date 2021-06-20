Health minister: Almost 1.6 million individuals complete both doses of Covid-19 vaccine as of June 19

The second phase of vaccination under the National Immunisation Programme going smoothly according to schedule at the vaccination centre (PPV) Stadium Indera Mulia in Ipoh, Perak on June 4, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 — A total of 5,675,002 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the country as of June 19.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba, via a Twitter post, said a total of 1,588,915 individuals had completed two doses of the vaccine and 4,086,087 individuals had received the first dose.

The five states that recorded the highest number of vaccine recipients who had completed both doses were Selangor with 207,077 individuals, followed by Sarawak (181,690); Johor (161,082); Perak (147,250) and Kuala Lumpur (141,071).

On the daily vaccinations under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, Dr Adham said 164,282 doses were administered yesterday involving 128,400 first dose recipients and 35,882 recipients for the second dose.

Meanwhile, based on the daily report on www.vaksincovid.gov.my, a total of 15,072,779 vaccine registrations were recorded, as of yesterday. — Bernama