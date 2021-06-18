Umno’s Zahid urges respect for Agong’s decree for Parliament to reconvene ASAP

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi acknowledged that the phrase ‘as soon as possible’ stated by the King could be subjective in nature, but however cautioned those who might have deciphered the message as further means to delay Parliament to reconvene. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today called on the government to heed the recent proclamation by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Malay Rulers to reconvene Parliament “as soon as possible”.

In a statement, Zahid acknowledged that the phrase “as soon as possible” stated by the King could be subjective in nature, but however cautioned those who might have deciphered the message as further means to delay Parliament to reconvene.

“I’m of the opinion that when the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s decree said that Parliament should reconvene as soon as possible, then it must be done as soon as possible,’’ said Zahid.

“In general if something is easy to do, then a period of a few seconds, minutes or hours or days can be considered as ‘soon as possible’. If something is difficult to conduct, then a period of a few weeks, months or years might be construed as ‘as soon as possible’.

“In the case of a Parliamentary sitting, it is something that is easy to implement either physically or virtually.

“Therefore, the decree for Parliament to convene ‘as soon as possible’ should not be interpreted within the context of a few months.

“That interpretation seems to disprove the element of wisdom, compassion and understanding on the side of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Malay Rulers,’’ said Zahid.

While Zahid did not name any particular group or individual in the post, the comment was published after Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan had stated yesterday that the King did not explicitly mention a date for when Parliament should reopen.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Conference of Rulers have also issued an official statement yesterday, stating that there is no need for the ongoing State of Emergency to be extended past its original end date of August 1.

Several lawmakers from both sides of the political divide have also pleaded to the Perikatan Nasional administration not to extend it the state of Emergency beyond the stipulated date.