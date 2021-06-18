Sabah police in search of former model over criminal intimidation against cops on duty at MCO roadblock (VIDEO)

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Hazani Ghazali confirmed the video and said a police report has been lodged against the woman believed to be an entreprenuer and former model. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, June 18 — Police are looking for a woman seen in a viral video shouting at policemen after being caught at a roadblock here along Jalan Kepayan for driving with an expired road tax.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Hazani Ghazali confirmed the video and said a police report has been lodged against the woman believed to be an entrepreneur and former model.

The video widely shared on social media showed the woman screaming and berating a policeman after she was asked to pull over. She was driving a Toyota Harrier.

The video clip was taken on June 1, the first day of the latest movement control order lockdown, at about 5.30pm but only surfaced recently, along with details of the woman.

According to the police report, the 34-year-old woman, was pulled over and while waiting to be issued with summons for her six-month expired road tax, got angry and started ranting at the traffic policemen who ordered her to park her vehicle along the roadside.

She had come out of her vehicle and sat at a table filling in a form where she was also seen yelling at the traffic policeman to maintain distance with her.

As she was leaving after being issued the summonses, she was seen approaching the policeman to make some comments before getting into the vehicle.

The woman identified only as “Wawa” was apparently annoyed that she had to wait for 30-minutes at the roadblock for her summons to be issued and claimed that the policeman had made snide comments at her.

Since then, the video has gained widespread infamy, with many criticising her for her behaviour towards the men on duty while others have called for calm and said that it has not been ascertained what has caused her to lose her temper.

When asked, Hazani said that investigations were being carried out for criminal intimidation.

“The deputy public prosecutor has advised us to investigate the case under Section 506 after the report was lodged,” he said.