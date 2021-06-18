MCO 3.0: NSC recorded 382 complaints, highest number for violating permitted number of physical attendance at work, says Ismail Sabri

Enforcement officers checking the standard operating procedure (SOP) compliance at shops in Putrajaya, June 14, 2021. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — The National Security Council (NSC) received 382 complaints on various violations of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) of the current movement control order (MCO), Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

In a statement today, Ismail who is also the defence minister said that the most number of reports received, are of violations of the percentage limit of workers attendance in employment premises, at 98 reports.

“Between June 6 and June 18, 2021, the NSC received a total of 382 complaints according to categories that require enforcement action from various ministries/agencies. Of that number, the highest number of complaints recorded is involving violations of the percentage limit of attendance of employees in employment premises which is 98 complaints, non-essential 77 complaints, and 60 complaints for the category of non-compliance of the general SOPs,” Ismail said.

He said that any complaints can be channelled directly to the Malaysian Government Call Center (MyGCC) at 03-80008000, [email protected] or emailed to aduan.pematuhan.mkn. gov.my

Ismail added that the government also carried out monitoring operations and had taken stern action against parties found to have violated the SOPs

“From June 1until June 17, 2021 the Compliance Operations Task Force inspected 496 factories and out of the number, 106 factories were ordered to close.

“Cumulatively, a total of 24,928 factories and business premises were inspected since January 14, 2021 involving 22,819 business premises and 2,109 factories. To date, 160 factories and 17 non-factory premises have been ordered to close,” he added.