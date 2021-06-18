Ismail Sabri: Two localities in Sabah, one in Kelantan to come under EMCO from Sunday

Barbed wire is seen around PPR Desa Rejang in Kuala Lumpur after EMCO was imposed on the area, June 18, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — Two localities in Sabah and one in Kelantan will come under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) from this Sunday until July 3, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced.

The localities in Sabah are the Grace Villa Condo, Sembulan in Kota Kinabalu and Kampung Pasir Putih Hardcore Poor Housing Project (PPRT) area in Putatan, while the locality involved in Kelantan is Taman Sri Purnama, Mukim Padang Pak Amat in Pasir Puteh.

Ismail Sabri said the decision to impose the EMCO was made after the Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed rapid transmission and high infectivity rate of Covid-19 in those locations.

“The EMCO is imposed to restrict the movement of residents and curb Covid-19 from spreading to other localities, apart from enabling the MOH to effectively conduct community screening, detecting of close contacts and isolating new cases of infection,” he said in a statement here today.

Meanwhile, he said the EMCO in Kampung Gusi Kinarut, Papar, and Kampung Perpaduan, Pulau Banggi, Kudat in Sabah will be extended, also from Sunday to July 3, following new cases in the community and pending results. — Bernama

