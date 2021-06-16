MCMC focuses on national digitalisation for economic recovery

PUTRAJAYA, June 16 — National digitalisation continues to be the main focus of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to assist the country in providing a solid platform for economic recovery in line with the National Recovery Plan (PPN).

As a regulatory body responsible for the communications sector covering telecommunications and internet, post and courier as well as broadcasting, MCMC said it was committed to continue to ensure the continuity of operations in essential services throughout the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

“Phased economic reopening is important for essential services to operate at the required level and adopt the standard operating procedures (SOP) that have been set in a disciplined manner,” MCMC said in a statement today.

It said the people could utilise internet connectivity for daily activities such as e-commerce, work from home (WFH) and home-based teaching and learning (PdPR).

“This can help the government’s effort to reduce infection clusters in the workplace,” it said.

To achieve the PPN agenda, MCMC said among the programmes developed with the industry were the National Digital Network (JENDELA) for connectivity, the National Courier Accelerator Plan (PAKEJ) for delivery of goods, the transformation of the state MCMC offices and the development of Community Internet Centres (PIK).

Elaborating on the PAKEJ initiative, MCMC said more pick-up and drop-off (PUDO) points have been set up nationwide.

It said the broadcasting sector was given permission to continue operating during the MCO period to enable the people to follow current developments safely and comfortably from home, as well as enable them to plan daily activities through authentic and accurate information. — Bernama