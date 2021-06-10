JKJAV: Daily Covid-19 vaccine shots administered in Malaysia rise to 154,866; breaching 150,000 mark for second day in row

A nurse administers a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at Pesta Penang, Bayan Lepas June 8, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — Yesterday, 154,866 doses of Covid-19 vaccines were administered nationwide, according to the Special Committee on Ensuring Access to Covid-19 Supply (JKJAV).

In a Twitter post today, JKJAV stated that 40,195 individuals had completed their vaccinations — receiving both doses of their respective vaccines — while 114,671 have received their first dose.

This is the second day that the daily vaccination rate in Malaysia has breached the 150,000-dose mark, with 151,309 shots administered yesterday

National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin recently said the current aim is to reach a daily vaccination rate of 200,000 doses a day by July, followed by 300,000 doses a day by August — with more vaccine shipments expected soon along with the opening of more vaccination centres.

He has consistently stated that he expects the target of vaccinating 80 per cent of the Malaysian population to be achieved by the end of this year.