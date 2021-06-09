Sarawak tells logistics firms to get drivers who cross borders to Brunei vaccinated

Sarawak’s Minister of Transport Datuk Lee Khim Shin said effective July 13, all foreign-based transporters must produce their Covid-19 vaccination certificates together with Cross-Country Permits issued by Brunei before they are allowed to enter the sultanate. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUCHING, June 9 — Sarawak’s Minister of Transport Datuk Lee Khim Shin today urged all logistics companies here with cross-border businesses in Brunei, or across to Limbang and Lawas, to have their drivers vaccinated against Covid-19.

He said effective July 13, all foreign-based transporters must produce their Covid-19 vaccination certificates together with Cross-Country Permits issued by Brunei before they are allowed to enter the sultanate to deliver imported essential goods and services.

“Transporter companies are given a grace period from June 1 to July 12 to get their drivers vaccinated before the deadline of July 13,” Lee said in a statement tonight.

He said digital vaccination certificates on MySejahtera Apps are also acceptable.

He said Brunei may also consider those logistics companies’ drivers who have been vaccinated with only the first dose if they can prove that the date for appointment of second dose has been confirmed through MySejahtera.

He said the vaccination requirement only applies to transport operators, and not to ordinary travellers.

He said he had spoken personally to the Brunei Consulate-General based in Kuching this morning to seek clarification on the matter.

“This requirement has created anxiety among the Sarawakian transporters who have business activities with their counterparts in Brunei,” he said.

Lee said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has agreed for the drivers of these logistics companies to be given priority for vaccination.

“Due to the prevalent Covid-19 pandemic in the state, I would like to seek the cooperation of the public in Sarawak not to unnecessary travel cross country to Brunei unless it is for official government travel, students requiring to attend schools and emergency services,” he said.