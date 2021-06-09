Agong grants audience to GPS component party presidents

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has granted an audience to the presidents of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) component parties next Monday. ― Bernama pic

KUCHING, June 9 ― Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has extended an invitation and granted an audience to the presidents of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) component parties next Monday (June 14).

A statement from the Chief Minister’s Office said the meeting will be held via video-conferencing at 11am from Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg’s office at Wisma Bapa Malaysia.

It is understood that His Majesty has granted separate audiences, starting today, to leaders of major political parties, beginning with Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president.

Muhyiddin arrived at Istana Negara at 7.50am and was seen exiting the palace gates at 8.55am.

On Monday, Malay Mail reported Sultan Abdullah sought to meet with top political leaders to personally ask their opinions as the country’s Covid-19 situation has gone from bad to worse despite the Emergency proclaimed in January.

Singapore’s Straits Times also reported on Monday that the heads of Malaysia’s nine royal households are expected to hold an emergency meeting next week to discuss the Covid-19 situation and the state of Emergency in the country.

Citing anonymous senior political and royal household sources, the report said the King will hold the meeting next Wednesday (June 16), following a series of meetings with top political leaders.

Royal household sources told the paper that the Malay rulers’ meeting will be held after lunch at Istana Negara and was decided a few days ago. ― Borneo Post