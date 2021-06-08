Kamarul Zaman is new Kedah police chief

With the rank of acting Commissioner of Police, Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat replaces Datuk Hasanuddin Hassan who will officially retire from tomorrow. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

ALOR SETAR, June 8 — Former director (Forfeiture of Property/Legal/Detention) of Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department, Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat has been appointed as the new Kedah police chief, effective today.

With the rank of acting Commissioner of Police, he replaces Datuk Hasanuddin Hassan who will officially retire from tomorrow.

The handing-over of duties ceremony was held at the main meeting room of the Kedah police contingent headquarters, here, witnessed by Bukit Aman Integrity and Standards Compliance Department director, Datuk Zamri Yahya.

There was also the handing-over of duties from the outgoing chairman of the Kedah Police Family Association (Perkep), Datin Farida Hanim Ruslan to her successor, Datin Suriati Muhamad.

Kamarul Zaman, 57, who hails from Tanah Merah, Kelantan, joined the Royal Malaysia Police in 1988 and had held various posts including Klang district police chief and Criminal Investigation Department head, Johor contingent police headquarters.

In his speech, he said he would carry out his duties to the best of his ability as Kedah police chief, while Zamri hoped that Kamarul Zaman would use his experience and knowledge garnered while at the Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department to wipe out this crime in Kedah. — Bernama