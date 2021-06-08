Covid-19: Total recovery cases in Sarawak surpass 80pc to date, says SDMC

The Sarawak Health Department today declared a new Covid-19 cluster, the Ulu Teru cluster in Beluru, which is a community cluster involving a longhouse in Kampung Lubok Mulong. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUCHING, June 8 — The total Covid-19 recovery cases in Sarawak to date has exceeded 81.58 per cent or 42,898 cases, according to the State Disaster Management Committee (JBPN).

They include 541 patients who recovered today. Sarawak also recorded 707 new positive cases, bringing the cumulative number to 52,581, it said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Sarawak Health Department today declared a new Covid-19 cluster, the Ulu Teru cluster in Beluru, which is a community cluster involving a longhouse in Kampung Lubok Mulong.

A total of 468 individuals were screened where 46 cases were detected positive for Covid-19 while 360 people were found to be negative and 62 were awaiting results.

So far, JBPN said 75 clusters are still active in Sarawak, with 13 of them recording an increase of 146 new cases today.

Apart from that, it said enhanced movement control order (EMCO) is being enforced at three localities, namely Menari longhouse, Sungau Durin, Sibu from June 7 to June 20 while in Ayu Stok longhouse, Sarikei and Bungkong longhouse, Nanga Sejunam, Julau, the EMCO is from June 7 to June 23.

Meanwhile, the EMCO at Sebastian Ngalang longhouse, Batu 6, Jalan Oya, Sibu has been extended until June 17. — Bernama