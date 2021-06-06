Prime minister congratulates Agong on birthday

The prime minister offered prayers for Al-Sultan Abdullah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah and the royal family. — Picture via Facebook/Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin

KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 —Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, on behalf of the people, today congratulated Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah in conjunction with His Majesty’s official birthday tomorrow.

Sharing his felicitations on Facebook, Muhyiddin also offered prayers for Al-Sultan Abdullah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah and the royal family.

“We pray that Your Majesty will be given the strength and blessings to continue to remain on the throne with great dignity, sovereignty and prosperity.

“I also pray to Allah that Your Majesties and members of the royal family are always in His protection and blessing, and be given longevity and good health,’’ he said.

It was reported recently that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong had consented to the postponement of all events planned for His Majesty’s official birthday celebration to a date to be announced later due to the Covid-19 pandemic, after taking into account safety and public health factors, as well as to protect the lives of the people and avoid a worse health crisis.

In the same posting, the prime minister also touched on the implementation of the total lockdown in the government’s effort to flatten the Covid-19 infection curve.

“InsyaAllah, the efforts being taken to battle this Covid-19 pandemic will achieve success with Your Majesty’s blessings and patronage. Dirgahayu Tuanku, Daulat Tuanku. Menjunjung kasih Tuanku,” Muhyiddin said. — Bernama