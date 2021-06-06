Four civil servants among 32 people detained at party in KL luxury hotel

A total of 32 individuals, including four civil servants, were detained after they were suspected of being involved in a wild party held at a luxury hotel in Jalan Pinang. — IStock.com pic via AFP

KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 — A total of 32 individuals, including four civil servants, were detained after they were suspected of being involved in a wild party held at a luxury hotel in Jalan Pinang, here, early this morning.

Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said among those arrested in the 2 am raid in two separate rooms at the hotel included eight foreigners and 18 women, aged between 20 and 50 years.

“Preliminary investigations found that one of the civil servants was the organiser of the party, and room reservations were also made by him with rental rates of RM500 and RM700 yesterday,” he said in a statement, today.

He said the police opened an investigation paper for the case of the civil servants and foreigners, while 20 other individuals who were locals were compounded with RM2,000 each.

Mohamad Zainal said the case is being investigated under Section 21A of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342) for failing to comply with standard operating procedures of the movement control order (MCO), and Regulation 17 (1) of the Infectious Diseases Prevention and Control Regulations Act (PPPDPPB) (No 2) 2021 for engaging in social activities during the MCO period. — Bernama