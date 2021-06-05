Police announce transfer of seven senior officers effective July 5

Supt A. Skandaguru of the Royal Malaysia Police corporate communications secretariat said Zairolnizal had been appointed as the Kota Marudu district police chief in Sabah. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — Sabah Criminal Investigation Department, Special Investigation Staff Officer (D9) Supt Zairolnizal Ishak is among seven senior police officers involved in a transfer exercise effective July 5.

In a statement last night, Supt A. Skandaguru of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) corporate communications secretariat said Zairolnizal had been appointed as the Kota Marudu district police chief in Sabah.

Another change involved the Terengganu Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department data/analysis staff officer DSP Shuhaimi Jusoh, who has been appointed as Kelantan Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department head with the rank of acting superintendent.

Meanwhile, Negri Sembilan Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department deputy chief DSP Kamarul Rizal Jenal has been appointed as the Penang Southwest district police chief, with the rank of acting superintendent.

“Another change involves the head of the North Seberang Perai Criminal Investigation Division, Penang, DSP Mohammad Shofee Tayib, who has been appointed as the Pontian district police chief in Johor, with the rank of superintendent,” he said in a statement.

Apart from that, Kelantan Logistics and Technology Department head DSP Wan Mohd Sokri Wan Yusoff has been appointed as the head of the Pahang Logistics and Technology Department with the rank of acting superintendent. — Bernama