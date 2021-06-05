Minister: Three higher education institute Covid-19 vaccination centres to open next week

Minister of Higher Education Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad (second, left) watches as a man receives the Covid-19 vaccination at the Sungai Buloh MARA University Hospital in Kuala Lumpur March 4, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — Three Higher Education Institute vaccination centres (HEI PPV) will begin operation as early as next week, says Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad.

Noraini in a statement today said the PPVs at Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Puncak Alam Campus will start operation on June 7 while Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) PPV and USM Advanced Medical and Dental Institute (@AmDI) PPV will open on June 14.

“These three HEI PPVs are part of 19 vaccination centres proposed by the ministry to help National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme in its efforts to provide the people with more extensive access to the vaccination.

“The ministry thanks Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) for the collaboration opportunity given to us in efforts to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country. We are committed and confident that the initiative will be able to flatten the Covid-19 infection curve,” she said.

Noraini said vaccine administration at UITM Puncak Alam Campus would be conducted at Berlian Hall, which has a capacity of 1,500 people, from 9am to 8pm.

She said at USM PPV, the Covid-19 vaccination would be conducted at Examination Hall A and B, with 400 to 1,000 doses targetted daily.

Both PPVs would provide drive-thru facility for special cases such as persons with disabilities (PwD), she said while at @AmDI, Bertam, recipients would be vaccinated at Al-Azahari Hall that can accommodate 200 people with 1,000 recipients targetted daily.

She said the PPVs at USM and @AmDI would operate from 9am to 5pm. — Bernama