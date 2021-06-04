PKR Women aim to contest nine more Parliamentary seats in GE15

PKR Women representatives are holding 11 parliamentary seats and they are planning to retain that 11 seats in the GE15 and contest in nine other seats. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 ― PKR Women have identified nine more parliamentary seats to be contested in the upcoming 15th general election (GE15) to achieve its target to have 20 PKR Women representatives in Parliament.

Its chief, Fuziah Saleh, to achieve that, the movement’s election committee had also taken several steps including identifying potential candidates to be fielded.

“So far, PKR Women representatives are holding 11 parliamentary seats and we are planning to retain that 11 seats in the GE15 and contest in nine other seats.

“The aspiration of having a minimum of 30 per cent women as policymakers in the country has been bandied about for far too long and even enshrined in the party constitution. We don’t want it to be rhetorical and just a note in the history book, we want to see it implemented,” she said in her policy speech at the PKR Women’s Congress in conjunction with the PKR National Congress 2020 today.

Themed “Aspire to be an Inspiration”, the PKR Women’s Congress was graced by the party’s Advisory Council chairman Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and was held virtually following the implementation of total lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19.

As of April this year, she said PKR Women members now numbered 408,038 of the total PKR members of 1,034,093. ― Bernama