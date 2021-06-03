Lawyer Shafee’s money laundering trial rescheduled to July 1

Lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah arrives at the Court of Appeal in Putrajaya May 18, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — The trial of lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, who is facing two counts of money laundering charges involving RM9.5 million he allegedly received from Datuk Seri Najib Razak, and two charges of making false statements to the Inland Revenue Board (IRB), has been postponed to next month.

The trial, which was supposed to enter the third day tomorrow, was vacated due to the implementation of the 14-day total lockdown.

“The trial before High Court Judge Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin will resume on July 1,” said deputy public prosecutor Afzainizam Abdul Aziz when contacted by Bernama today.

So far, three witnessed have testified in the trial which began May 21.

On September 13, 2018, Muhammad Shafee pleaded not guilty to two charges of receiving money derived from illegal activities amounting to RM9.5 million through two cheques issued by Najib which were deposited into his CIMB Bank Berhad account.

He is also facing two charges of engaging in transactions resulting from illegal activities, namely submitting incorrect tax returns, and in violation of paragraph 113 (1) (a) of the Income Tax Act 1967 for the financial years ended December 31, 2013, and December 31, 2014. — Bernama