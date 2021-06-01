Penang police: All public, private sector offices will be monitored for compliance with attendance limit

Penang Northeast District police chief Assistant Commissioner Soffian Santong conducts checks on vehicles at a roadblock on the Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway June 1, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, June 1 — The police will inspect offices in both the public and private sectors to ensure compliance with the “total lockdown’s” standard operating procedures (SOPs), said Penang Northeast District police chief Assistant Commissioner Soffian Santong.



He said the SOPs clearly stated that at any one time, a maximum of only 20 per cent workers are allowed in government offices while it is 60 per cent in the private sector.



"I want to remind all employers to comply with these SOPs as we will conduct surprise checks on offices to ensure they comply with the lockdown SOPs," he told reporters while checking on the road block at the Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway here this morning.



He said before this, an employer of a company in Beach Street here was fined RM10,000 when the number of employees allowed in the company premises at any one time had exceeded the limit stipulated under the SOPs.



He also called on employees to report to the police if their employers flouted the SOP and insisted that they go to work which resulted in exceeding the maximum percentage of employees allowed within the premises.



Meanwhile, he said the police will also be increasing its operations to check on individuals in public places to ensure they did not flout the 10km radius SOP.



"Anyone found more than 10km away from their homes without any valid reasons will be issued a fine immediately," he said.



Today, at the roadblock at the Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway, several vehicles were asked to turn back after they failed to show documentation to allow them to travel cross district.



Those without the latest documentations to allow them to travel cross district for work will not be allowed through and those who are not working in any of the 17 essential sectors allowed will also not be allowed to cross district.



Soffian warned the public not to flout any of the SOPs during the lockdown as the police will be strict in ensuring adherence.