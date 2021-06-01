HIgh Court to hear appeal by Ziana Zain’s ex-husband against conviction, jail sentence for caning son on Sept 15

Deputy public prosecutor, Shukor Abu Bakar said the appeal would be heard before High Court judge, Hasbullah Adam. — Reuters pic

SHAH ALAM, June 1 — The appeal by Armin Zaharin Ahmad Zambri, the ex-husband of famous singer Ziana Zain, to set aside his conviction and eight months’ jail sentence for caning his son will be heard on September 15.

Deputy public prosecutor, Shukor Abu Bakar said the appeal would be heard before High Court judge, Hasbullah Adam.

“The court ordered the prosecution, as the respondent, and the appellant (Armin Zaharin) to file their respective submissions on or before the hearing date,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Lawyer Amir Farid Mohd Nawawi, representing Armin Zaharin, 56, when contacted, confirmed the matter.

Armin Zaharin filed an appeal petition at the High Court on January 4 against the conviction and sentence meted out by magistrate Sabreena Bakar @ Bahari last September 28.

She had found Armin Zaharin guilty of intentionally causing injuries and bruises to the hands of his nine-year-old son by using a cane at a house in Denai Alam, Shah Alam, between 8pm and 10.30pm on February 24, 2018.

The father of four was charged under Section 323 of the Penal Code which provides for a jail term of up to a year or a fine of RM2,000 or both, if convicted.

Sabreena, however, allowed the execution of the sentence to be postponed until the appeal process is completed but raised the bail from RM5,000 to RM8,000.

Armin Zaharin was arrested on March 2, 2018, after Ziana, whose real name is Siti Roziana Zin, 52, lodged a police report on February 27.

The couple, who married in 1998, is blessed with three sons and a daughter aged between 11 and 20.

They were divorced in July 2018. — Bernama