Selangor topped the list with 2,068 cases . — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 — Malaysia recorded another 7,105 new daily cases today, bringing the total number of infected to 579,462.

Selangor topped the list with 2,068 cases followed by Kuala Lumpur (817 cases), Sarawak (703), Kelantan (531 cases), Johor (431 cases) and Penang (400 cases).

All states recorded new daily cases except for Perlis with zero cases.

MORE TO COME