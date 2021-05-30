Some respite for Malaysia as daily Covid-19 cases decline by 2,000

People shop for groceries at the Mydin Mall USJ 1 in Subang Jaya May 29, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 — The Health Ministry has today recorded a dip in new Covid-19 infections with 6,999 cases, from yesterday's record-high of 9,020 since the pandemic began.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah has, in an update on Twitter, said that Selangor remains the state with the highest number of infections at 2,477 cases.

“Followed by that is Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur at 616 cases, Sarawak 513 and Negri Sembilan with 468 cases,” he said on the Twitter update.

