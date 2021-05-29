Number of flood victims in Sabah remains at 88 this morning

KOTA KINABALU, May 29 — The number of flood evacuees in Beaufort remained at 88 people from 22 families this morning.

The Sabah State Disaster Management Committee in a statement today said all the evacuees are still at the Dewan DSP Mohd Dun Banir relief centre in Beaufort.

“We are still monitoring the flood situation in Beaufort before allowing the victims to return to their homes,” the statement read.

The floods which occurred due to heavy rains since May 20 had affected 47 villages in Tenom and 75 villages in Beaufort. — Bernama