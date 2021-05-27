Cops nab man in Ampang, over RM7m worth of drugs seized

Selangor police chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed said the suspect, believed to be the mastermind of a drug syndicate in the state was picked up at 3pm while he was in his car that was parked at a parking area of a supermarket in Ampang. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, May 27 — The police detained a 27-year-old man in connection with the seizure of an assortment of drugs worth RM7,620,900, on May 21.

Selangor police chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed said the suspect, believed to be the mastermind of a drug syndicate in the state was picked up at 3pm while he was in his car that was parked at a parking area of a supermarket in Ampang.

He said an inspection of the car found nine plastic packets, believed to contain ecstasy pills weighing approximately 2,000g and two green plastic packages containing about 2,000g of suspected ketamine.

“The seized drugs are estimated to be worth RM545,200,” he told a virtual press conference today.

Arjunaidi said the man then led the police to a double-storey house in Petaling Jaya where various other types of drugs, including methamphetamine worth RM7,075,700 were seized.

He said all the drugs were believed to be meant for distribution in the Klang Valley, especially Selangor.

The suspect, who is unemployed and had two previous criminal records for drug-related offences, was remanded for seven days from May 22, he added.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act. — Bernama