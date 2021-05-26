Penang exco called up by police over viral dine-in photo

Seberang Perai Utara (SPU) police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said the owner of the food stall and several other individuals were also called to have their statements recorded over the matter. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

BUTTERWORTH, May 26 — Penang Youth and Sports Committee chairman Soon Lip Chee was called up by the police today to have his statement recorded relating to a viral photo of him allegedly dining at a food stall in Sin Tat Garden Food Court here.

Seberang Perai Utara (SPU) police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said the owner of the food stall and several other individuals were also called to have their statements recorded over the matter.

“The case is being investigated under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342) and Regulation 17 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Regulations (Measures Within the Infected Local Areas) 2021,” he told Bernama.

Based on the preliminary investigation, Noorzainy said the incident occurred on May 23 at 3pm.

He said Soon claimed he was present at the food court to promote a stall but did not eat there.

“According to Soon, he had gone into the shop to have a photo of himself enjoying the food without wearing a mask. He said he was only acting and did not eat during the process...he quickly left once it was over,’’ he said. — Bernama