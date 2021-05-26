Covid-19: Over 10,000 no-shows for vaccine appointment in Kedah

A senior citizen receives their Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine during the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme at Dewan Kompleks Sukan Pandamaran in Klang May 7, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

ALOR SETAR, May 26 — A total of 10,827 individuals who registered as Covid-19 vaccine recipients in the state failed to turn up for their vacination appointment between April 19 and May 22.

Kedah Health director Dr Mohd Fikri Ujang said the number involved 35 per cent of the 30,100 individuals who had registered and were given appointments through the MySejahtera application under the second phase of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme implementation.

“The number involves individuals who were supposed to come and receive the injections at public vaccination centres (PPV), Health Ministry’s health clinic PPV, private clinic PPV and private hospital PPV.

“However, the vaccines were then administered to a waiting list that met the criteria of phase two, namely the elderly and those suffering from chronic diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, heart problems and so on,” he said when contacted, here, today.

He said that among the reasons given (for the no-shows) included worry and not being prepared to receive the vaccine jab. There were others who cited being unwell, undergoing quarantine, being out of the area, not having transport to go to the PPV, and also those who wanted to make a last-minute change of the appointment date.

Dr Mohd Fikri said, in order to increase registered recipient attendance, the State Health Department (JKN) has taken the approach of making announcements through social media sites to raise community awareness on the importance and benefits of vaccination.

Meanwhile, he said until May 24, a total of 579,526 or 37.6 per cent of the 1,541,160 who were eligible to receive the Covid-19 vaccine shots, had registered in the state.

“The number who received the first dose as of May 24 was 91,349 (15.76 per cent) of the total number who registered.

“I would also like to remind and advise the community in Kedah to practise self-control, reduce the frequency of leaving the house, and adhere to all standard operating procedures set to curb the spread of the pandemic,” he added. — Bernama