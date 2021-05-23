Temporary closure of Taiping Puspakom for Covid-19 sanitisation

The Puspakom logo is seen at the entrance of the Wangsa Maju Puspakom branch in Kuala Lumpur February 7, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, May 23 — The Taiping branch of Puspakom Sdn Bhd (Puspakom) will be closed temporarily from tomorrow (May 24) to allow comprehensive sanitisation and cleaning after several of its personnel were found to be Covid-19 positive.

Puspakom said the process of detecting close contacts was being conducted and all its personnel would undergo a Covid-19 screening test and a 14-day quarantine.

“The reopening of the branch will be announced later through the social media channels,’’ it said in a statement here today.

Following the temporary closure, all appointment booking fees for purpose of inspection would be automatically returned.

Customers can bring their vehicles for inspection to other branches, namely in Gopeng, Ipoh, Teluk Intan, Manjung and Mak Mandin, Penang by bringing along their appointment confirmation slips from the Taiping branch, the statement added. — Bernama