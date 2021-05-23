Police ask Miri food outlet owner to submit CCTV footage to probe alleged flouting of Covid-19 SOP

The owner of a food outlet in Luak, Miri where a trader was slapped with a compound for flouting the Covid-19 standard operating procedure (SOP) on Friday, was asked to submit the CCTV footage at the premises to the police. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUCHING, May 23 — The owner of a food outlet in Luak, Miri where a trader was slapped with a compound for flouting the Covid-19 standard operating procedure (SOP) on Friday, was asked to submit the CCTV footage at the premises to the police.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail said the full recording was needed to facilitate investigation into the alleged mistake made by the police in issuing the compound.

Explaining the incident, Aidi said the police were acting on a public tip-off and when they arrived at the premises, it was found that a worker was preparing food for dine-in customers who fled upon seeing the officers.

“The tables and chairs appeared to have been arranged for dine-in purposes while the worker was seen tidying up the table after realising the presence of the police.

“Therefore, the allegation by certain parties that there were no customers (at the premises) is not true,” he said in a statement here today.

Yesterday, Senator Alan Ling Sie Kiong claimed that the police had abused their power by issuing a RM1,500 compound to the trader and a RM5,000 compound to his worker. — Bernama