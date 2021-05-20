Lingga rep denies receiving preferential treatment during Covid jab

KUCHING, May 20 — Lingga assemblywoman Simoi Peri has refuted claims that she was among the VIPs getting preferential treatment to receive their Covid-19 vaccination at the Stadium Perpaduan here today.

She said in a statement that the social media posts claiming she was among those VIPs cutting queues to receive their vaccine jabs was false, pointing out that she had been in Sri Aman serving her constituency all this while.

“I vehemently deny this accusation which was clearly aimed at tarnishing my image and credibility as an elected representative. How can I be at Stadium Perpaduan when I’m in Sri Aman?

“In fact, I have been in Sri Aman for quite a while now, carrying out my duty as an elected representative of Lingga,” she said.

The incident had sparked outrage among netizens, many of whom had lashed out at the VIPs who jumped the queue at the OKU lane during a Covid-19 vaccination programme yesterday.

There were also netizens who commented that since the line at the OKU lane was shorter, this gave VIPs a reason to cut the queue at the expense of those with disabilities.

Apart from Simoi, another VIP mentioned in social media for cutting the queue was Assistant Minister of Welfare, Community Well Being, Women, Family and Childhood Development Datuk Francis Harden Hollis’ wife, Datin Simba Nalang.

Harden’s private secretary Jilin Itar refuted the claim, saying that Datin Simba was called up to receive her compulsory second dose of the vaccine along with other Sabati members.

He told The Borneo Post earlier that Simba and several Association of Wives of Ministers and Assistant Ministers (Sabati) members were victims of circumstances and that the incident was used for “the sake of sensationalism.” — Borneo Post



