Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force probing two supposed incidents of lower AstraZeneca vaccine doses being administered in WTC

A man receives the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur May 5, 2021. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 20 — The Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) are investigating two incidents of recipients being administered lower doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine than the required amount.

CITF in a statement this evening said the probe was triggered after receiving information of two individuals being administered less than the required 0.5ml required per dose.

“These two cases involve AstraZeneca vaccination centres (PPV AZ) in the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur on May 19, 2021.

“CITF is currently investigating in detail claims of this incident, and the two vaccine recipients involved have been identified,” read their statement.

The Task Force also stressed that it will continue to prioritise the standard of service by all medical experts involved in the National Covid-19 Immunisation Program (PICK).

This, they said, includes standards of health experts from the private sector managed by ProtectHealth Corporation Sdn Bhd involved in the PICK.

“We will not hesitate to take action against those who do not meet our standards or those who violate any rules,” CITF said

Malaysia will open the second round of AstraZeneca vaccines for registration for those above the age of 60 starting May 23 after some 260,000 slots which were recently made available to Klang Valley residents were fully booked within hours after registration opened and has begun its rollout.