STAR lodges police reports over slanderous ‘support Israel’ FB post

KOTA KINABALU, May 16 — Five police reports have been lodged by Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) today against a Facebook user who uploaded an image accusing party leaders of supporting Israel.

STAR Youth Chief Rizal Johari said the party would also lodge a complaint with the Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) against the user. The uploaded image went viral yesterday.

“The individual is not a STAR member and has often made posts on social media particularly Facebook, allegedly representing STAR in order to confuse the public...we have been monitoring his page but we have always valued other people’s rights to express themselves even if it is detrimental to our cause.

“However, this person has crossed the line this time when he posted the libelous image and accused STAR of endorsing violence, this is unacceptable and the authorities must take action,” he said in a statement here today.

The image was uploaded by an individual using a fake account yesterday at 6:30 pm and the user has also uploaded the same image in several of his Facebook accounts under the same name.

Rizal said other than the five police reports, STAR representatives from several other divisions will also lodge similar police reports against the user.

Meanwhile, he urged STAR supporters to remain calm and not be easily swayed by statements that do not come from the party. — Bernama