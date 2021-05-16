More friends and family attend Malay Mail’s editor-in-chief Wong Sai Wan’s wake to pay last respects

Bangi MP Ong Kian Ming speaks to Malay Mail after paying his final respects to Datuk Wong Sai Wan at the Xiao En centre in Kuala Lumpur May 16, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, May 16 — More acquaintances, former colleagues, and even a lawmaker were present to pay their last respects to the late Malay Mail editor-in-chief Datuk Wong Sai Wan during his wake at the Xiao En centre here this afternoon.

Paying his last respects today was former deputy international trade and industry minister Ong Kian Ming, who described his relationship with Wong as one filled with regular heated debates over the 20-odd years they have known each other.

The Serdang MP said, to him, Wong was a person he described as ‘stubborn’ with his views on certain topics, but conceded saying this was the latter’s best trait.

“I found out (about Wong’s death) through a WhatsApp chat group with the DAP MPs and I thought to myself that Sai Wan was a stubborn man and I think he will go the way he has always been, which is to enjoy life, live life to its fullest and in a way that only he can really appreciate with his family and friends around.

“But many people will remember Sai Wan for the stubborn man he is, and I think it’s good that he leaves this kind of mark and memory in all of us,” he told Malay Mail when met during the wake.

People pay their final respects to Datuk Wong Sai Wan during his wake service at the Xiao En centre in Kuala Lumpur May 16, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Wong’s immediate family were also among the 40-odd people present today, amid strict Covid-19 SOPs, including Malay Mail publisher Datuk Siew Ka Wei and deputy editor-in-chief Joseph Raj.

Also seen were former Malay Mail executive editor Haresh Deol and news editor Pearl Lee, where the mood was expectedly sombre with condolence wreaths lined across the walls outside the hall.

Wong had died on Friday morning after being admitted to Subang Jaya Medical Centre for heart-related issues, where his son Chee Mun later confirmed him suffering heart failure.

The two-day wake over the weekend drew many personalities, veteran newsmen, and friends including The Edge publisher Datuk Ho Kay Tat, ECM Libra Group Berhad chairman Datuk Kalimullah Masheerul Hassan, former human resources minister Tan Sri Fong Chan Onn, The Star’s chief content officer Esther Ng, and FreeMalaysiaToday managing editor Dorairaj Nadason, who came to pay their final respects to Wong.

A funeral service will be held tomorrow at 10am, with a capacity restriction of 15 people.