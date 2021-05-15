Putrajaya police: No Raya SOP breach for Azmin, but he must meet cops after report lodged

Putrajaya district police chief Mohd Fadzil Ali said initial investigations found that the Raya gathering at Azmin’s house only involved those living at his official residence in Presint 10, Putrajaya. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — Putrajaya police said they will call up Senior Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and family, including his sister Ummi Hafilda Ali, over complaints that some relatives might have crossed district lines to celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri on Thursday together.

In a statement today, Putrajaya district police chief Mohd Fadzil Ali said initial investigations found that the Raya gathering at Azmin’s house only involved those living at his official residence in Presint 10, Putrajaya.

“The officer in charge of the official residence’s control post gave a statement to confirm that on May 13, 2021, there was no movement of guests in and out of the property as alleged in a Facebook post that was spread on social media.

“YB Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, members of his family, members of the General Operations Force who are deployed at his residence, Facebook account owner, Ummi Hafilda Ali, and other witnesses will be called to assist investigations,” he said in a statement today.

Fadzil also confirmed that a police report was lodged at 3pm yesterday over a widely shared Facebook posting by Ummi Hafilda with photos of Azmin’s family, on the grounds that they allegedly showed a breach of Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP).

On May 10, the government prohibited family visits for Hari Raya Aidilfitri along with all social events under the movement control order to stem the spike in Covid-19 cases in the country.

The police also advised the public not to make statements or comments that could tarnish the reputation of others.

“Other social media users are advised to be careful when issuing statements or comments that could tarnish the image, credibility and dignity of a person or department,” said Fadzil.