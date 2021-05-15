Private sector employee fined RM2,000 for hosting Raya open house in Ipoh

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said police went to the location at about 5.45pm after receiving several complaints on the matter. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

IPOH, May 15 — A private sector employee was issued a RM2,000 compound for hosting a Hari Raya open house in Tanjung Malim yesterday.

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said police went to the location at about 5.45pm after receiving several complaints on the matter.

“By the time police arrived, the guests have left and only the 31-year-old man was home. However, he admitted he had earlier held an open house,” he told reporters after checking on a roadblock at the Ipoh Utara Toll Plaza here, today.

As such, Mior Faridalathrash urged the people not to hold open houses or visit one another during the movement control order (MCO) from May 12 to June 7, more so after the state was reported to have the highest Covid-19 infectivity rate yesterday.

He said from last Wednesday until yesterday, 116 compound notices have been issued for MCO SOP violations but state-wide, the compliance rate so far was 96 per cent adding that 41 compound notices have been issued for unauthorised inter-state travel.

During the period too, Mior Faridalathrash said the police received 8,807 inter-state and inter-district travel applications and of the number 8,647 applications were approved while the remaining 160 were rejected as the excuses given were to visit parents and relatives or attend some feasts.

“A married couple was fined for abusing the privilege given to long distance married couples as both spouses were actually travelling together,” he added. — Bernama