MMEA nabs 16 illegal immigrants in Labuan waters

LABUAN, May 15 — The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Labuan detained 16 undocumented immigrants for illegal fishing about 24 nautical miles northwest of Labuan on Friday morning.

Labuan MMEA director maritime captain Nurdin Jusoh said his team was in the midst of Ops Pagar when they spotted a fishing trawler acting suspiciously.

“On inspection, those onboard the trawler were found to be Filipinos aged between 24 and 54 years and they had no valid travel documents.

“The MMEA patrol team towed the boat with everyone onboard to the Labuan marine jetty for further investigation.

Nurdin said the Labuan MMEA would continue to work closely with the Fisheries Department to stop illegal immigrants and foreign fishing vessels from encroaching into Malaysian waters. — Bernama