Jalan Katz Cluster: Three old folks’ homes in Penang ordered shut

GEORGE TOWN, May 15 — Three old folks’ homes here have been ordered to be closed after one of them was hit by Covid-19 cases involving staff members and residents.

State Welfare, Caring Society and Environment Committee chairman, Phee Boon Poh, said based on information received, there have been Covid-19 infections at the old folks’ home in Jalan Katz after an employer tested positive.

“The three homes at Jalan Katz, Jalan Seang Tek and Lebuh Cecil are under the same company and management, and the employees work in all three centres in shifts. All staff and residents have undergone screening,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Bernama learnt that the three centres, which are not registered with the Social Welfare Department (JKM), have more than 200 residents.

Meanwhile, Penang Health Department director Datuk Dr Asmayani Khalib said as of yesterday, 70 staff and residents at the old folks home in Jalan Katz underwent Covid-19 screening with 36 of them testing positive.

“The Health Ministry has identified it as the Lebuh Katz cluster involving high-risk individuals group. The situation is under control and those tested positive are receiving treatment,” she said. — Bernama