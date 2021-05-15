Covid-19 vaccination programme important to draw investors, says former Sabah CM

Former Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak said the National Covid-19 Immunisation programme is important for investment. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

KOTA KINABALU, May 15 — The National Covid-19 Immunisation programme is important in instilling investors’ confidence to continue investing in Sabah and further boost its economy, said former Chief Minister Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak.

Therefore, he said all quarters should support the programme to make Sabah a proactive economic player, especially during the post-pandemic period.

The former communications and multimedia minister said efforts to speed up the vaccination rate should be carried out immediately.

“While we are busy debating non-stop on SOP, it is worrying that the vaccine registration and vaccination rates in Sabah are very low, only 16.6 per cent have registered and 3.2 per cent have been vaccinated.

“The country’s vaccination rate is also generally low at around 3.6 per cent compared to other countries in the South-east Asian region,” he said in a statement today. — Bernama