MoH: Only 11 districts in Malaysia still free of Covid-19 cases

Healthcare workers register members of the public for Covid-19 swab tests in Petaling Jaya February 28, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUCHING, May 14 — Only 11 districts across Malaysia remained free from Covid-19 infections as of yesterday (May 13) according to infographics released by the Ministry of Health (MoH).

Two of these Covid-19 green zones were in Sarawak, two in Peninsular Malaysia, and the seven others were in Sabah.

The infographics posted by the MoH on Facebook today said the two Covid-19 green zones in Sarawak were Kabong and Telang Usan.

In Peninsular Malaysia, the two districts that remained free from Covid-19 were Kemaman and Hulu Terengganu in the state of Terengganu.

In Sabah, the seven Covid-19 green zones were Tambunan, Kudat, Pitas, Tenom, Kuala Penyu, Tongod, and Telupid.

The infographics showed that Sarawak had 27 Covid-19 red zones, one Covid-19 orange zone, and 10 Covid-19 yellow zones.

The red zones were Kuching, Miri, Betong, Sarikei, Bintulu, Mukah, Serian, Lundu, Kota Samarahan, Sibu, Sri Aman, Pakan, Tatau, Tebedu, Pusa, Bukit Mabong, Subis, Kapit, Meradong, Sebauh, Bau, Belaga, Selangau, Kanowit, Song, Saratok, and Beluru.

Sarawak’s only orange zone was Julau, while the yellow zones were Limbang, Simunjan, Lawas, Asajaya, Dalat, Daro, Lubok Antu, Matu, Tanjung Manis, and Marudi.

The MoH categorises a district with no Covid-19 cases as a green zone, and over a two-week period, with one to 20 local transmissions as yellow, 21 to 40 as orange, and 41 and more as red. — Borneo Post