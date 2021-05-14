Covid-19: Labuan’s largest shopping mall ordered to close for three days, says Health Dept

Malls are closed from May 9-11 as part of HIDE requirement during MCO 3.0 at GM Klang Wholesale City in this file picture taken on May 9, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

LABUAN, May 14 — The Labuan Health Department has ordered Labuan’s largest shopping mall Financial Park Complex to shut from today until May 16 after the discovery of several Covid-19 cases which were linked to the premises.

Its director Dr Ismuni Bohari said the department detected one positive case involving a worker in the mall and several other positive cases were found to have patronised premises in the complex.

He said the three-day closure would facilitate contact-tracing and sanitisation exercises.

Financial Park Complex senior manager Ishamuddin Mansor said the closure did not affect hundreds of Malaysian and international offshore financial office units in the main office building of the complex.

The Beta Service Apartment and Alpha Condominium located at the two wings of the complex remain open for tenants, but with strict enforcement of the standard operating procedure (SOP).

The complex had also been temporarily closed in November last year after the emergence of the Sky Coklat cluster involving several duty-free shop staff.

As of today, Labuan has cumulative infections of 2,507, with one active cluster of Layang-Layangan. — Bernama