SOP violations: 3,885 compounds in Johor in four months

Johor Police Chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay monitoring the compliance with standard operating procedures (SOP) at the Larkin Sentral Public Wet Market, Johor Baru, May 12, 2021. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, May 13 — Johor police issued 3,885 compounds for violations of Covid-19 prevention standard operating procedure (SOP) from Jan 13 to May 12 this year.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said Johor Bahru Selatan police district had the highest number of compounds with 702, followed by Segamat district (677), Kulai district (530) and Iskandar Puteri district (516).

“For Segamat, for example, it is a small district but the number of compounds is high. Therefore, we will focus on roads and routes bordering other states in the area to ensure that no individual tries to cross the border to return for Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

“Moreover, Segamat had five ‘rat routes’ in the Felda area but now we have closed them all. However, there may be irresponsible individuals trying to use these routes,” he said in a press conference after visiting a roadblock location in Jalan Gemas Baru, Segamat, today.

He said as of the first day of Aidilfitri, the SOP compliance rate among the state’s residents was an average of 98 per cent.

“Some districts have a low compliance rate while some other districts have a high one but on average it is 98 per cent. Earlier, we saw not many vehicles on the road and even if there were attempts (to cross) the number was small,” he added. — Bernama