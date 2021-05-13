Report: Govt, CAAM agrees to RM1.3m settlement for children of two MH370 victims

File picture shows lawyer Sangeet Deo (right) speaking to members of the media, accompanied by relatives of passengers Tan Ah Meng, his wife Chuang Hsiu Ling, and son Tan Wei Chew, who were aboard the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — The children of two victims of missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 are set to receive RM1.3 million in payment, after a court settlement.

Online news portal The Vibes, in a report today, identified the children as “Tan Wei Hong and his underage siblings” — whose parents were Tan Ah Meng and Cindy Chuang.

The children, along with Ah Meng’s parents and Cindy’s mother, were reportedly named as plaintiffs in a suit against Malaysia Airlines System Berhad, Malaysia Airlines Berhad, the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) director, and the Malaysian government.

Court documents reportedly sighted by The Vibes, said that the plaintiffs, in 2015, had claimed that the negligence of the defendants had caused them loss in the form of “financial and non-financial benefits” that they were due to receive as dependents of the deceased.

It was also reported that Ah Meng and Cindy’s combined income was approximately RM12 million a year.

According to the news report the consent judgment stated that the payment will be made without admission of liability and is intended to a conclusion of the suit.

Flight MH370 went missing on March 8, 2014, shortly after departing KL for Beijing with 239 people on board.

It remains one of the aviation industry’s greatest mysteries after numerous searches by various nations failed to find its location or any other substantial pieces of evidence.